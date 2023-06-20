Dry and breezy conditions elevate fire danger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dry, breezy, and warm conditions return to the Western Slope today, leading to an elevated fire danger around the Grand Valley.

Elevated Fire Danger Today

Gusty winds continue for another day around the Western Slope, and it’s leading to an elevated fire danger across portions of the region, especially in the Grand Valley. Remember that the valleys didn’t see very much rainfall over the past couple of weeks compared to our friends in the higher elevations. Grand Junction has only seen 0.23 inches of rain so far this month--right around half of the average rainfall we see in June. That means the vegetation is a bit drier and conditions overall are drier than most of the rest of the region. Combine those drier conditions with the continued gusty winds, and you have the ingredients in place that are necessary to make fires much easier to ignite and quickly spread to surrounding areas. A Red Flag Warning continues for elevations lower than 6000 feet around the Lower Colorado River until 11 PM. That includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Mack, Loma, Whitewater, Gateway, Palisade, De Beque, Parachute, Silt, and Rifle.

Next 24 Hours

After some clouds to start off the morning, we’re transitioning back toward sunny skies this afternoon around much of the Western Slope. A couple of small clouds are possible over some of the higher elevations, but that’s really going to be about it. Expect sunny skies with a passing cloud or two in the lower elevations with highs ranging from the middle and upper 80s to the south, and lower 90s to the north. Gusty afternoon winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour will start to calm through the evening and overnight hours, but some gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour could still be possible in a couple of locations tonight. Mostly clear to clear skies continue otherwise with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies start off the day on Wednesday, and we’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Country Jam Forecast

Expect mostly clear to clear skies with temperatures falling from the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Kick-off Party on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the time everything wraps up for the night. Thursday should be the warmest day of the festival, with temperatures likely being in the lower 90s by the time the first act hits the main stage. Sunny to mostly sunny skies transition to clear and mostly clear skies as the evening progresses. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by late Thursday evening. We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Friday, but temperatures should be a few degrees cooler in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll probably reach the middle and lower 60s by the end of the night. Saturday will be very similar to Friday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the middle to upper 80s, and lower to middle 60s as things wrap up.

