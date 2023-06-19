Grand Rivers Pets of the Week: Meet Copper

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Copper is a beautiful, 2-year-old, white and tan, Australian cattle dog mix. He is super sweet, friendly with all people and other dogs, and walks wonderfully on a leash. Cooper is super cute and cuddly dog that is also always ready to gear up for adventure or just relax. Cooper has been in the Mesa County Animal Services for a several months now, and is becoming a slightly overwhelmed, so anyone looking to adopt or foster Cooper would be great for him.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 6/24/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

or Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity!

We will provide supplies needed, food etc. and any needed medical care.

Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

