619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning strike
Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating an outbreak of...
CDPHE investigating Cyclospora outbreak on Western Slope
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
Round a bout option
Open house for I-70 interchange at 29 road
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Sunshine and breezy winds continue to start off a new workweek

Latest News

Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden discusses climate change, clean energy jobs
Savage heat, tornado threats in several states
White House pledges millions on climate amid wild weather
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend