Roice-Hurst Humane Society celebrates 60th anniversary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On June 17th, 2023 Roice-Hurst Humane Society is celebrating six decades of being in operation.

To celebrate the achievement Roice-Hurst is hosting a free event. Community members can join Roice-Hurst members at the Grand Junction Convention Center from 4-7 p.m.

The fun will kick off with a cocktail hour and appetizers will be served. Those in attendance can expect to hear live music, enjoy a cash bar, learn about the history of Roice-Hurst and meet adoptable pets.

