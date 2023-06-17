COIVD-19 hospitalizations at record low in Colorado

As of June 16th, 2023, there were 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That is the...
As of June 16th, 2023, there were 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That is the lowest recorded number since the pandemic began.(MGN)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Covid-19 hospitalizations are at a record low in Colorado.

As of June 16th, 2023, there were 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That is the lowest recorded number since the pandemic began.

At its peak hospitalizations reached nearly 2,000 back in Dec. of 2020.

The total number of cases reported has dropped as well.

Cases reported in February of this year sat just over 3,000. As of June 16, 2023, cases sit at 522 for the start of June.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Round a bout option
Open house for I-70 interchange at 29 road
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Newly-appointed Mesa County Board of Public Health member resigns
Newly-appointed Mesa County Board of Public Health member resigns
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road