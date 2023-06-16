Riders rally to draw attention to glaring gap in Riverfront Trail

A trail meant to connect the whole Grand Valley is missing an important section.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cyclists and supporters of alternative transportation braved rain and windy weather Thursday evening to highlight a glaring gap in an important local trail.

One Riverfront organized the bike ride from Corn Lake in Clifton to a brewery in Palisade to highlight the gap in the river trail. Mesa County has approved a study to look at alternative routes for the trail to finally connect Palisade to the rest of a trail that stretches all the way out to Loma.

“The One Riverfront trail stops a little east of here, and it’s a trail that’s supposed to connect the whole Grand Valley, from Loma to Palisade and beyond. We’ve got a couple of gaps that we’re still working on connecting,” said Joel Sholtes with One Riverfront.

The ride ended at Palisade Brewing Company, where attendees learned more about the plan. Beer sales benefited One Riverfront and its trailbuilding efforts

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Newly-appointed Mesa County Board of Public Health member resigns
Mesa County Public Health issues warning: Check your frozen strawberries
Dad donates piece of his liver to 7-month-old daughter
Colorado earns Michelin guide
U.S. Supreme Court leaves the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact
