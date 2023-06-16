Mesa County Public Health issues warning: Check your frozen strawberries

Have you checked your freezer?
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has issued a food safety alert about frozen strawberries. Some batches of the fruit are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

Public health officials describe Hepatitis A as a highly contagious but short-lived liver infection. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

However, many infected people do not develop symptoms, and may never learn that they are infected.

Recalled bags mostly include those sold at Walmart and a handful from Costco. The brands affected by the recall include Great Value, Radar Farms Organic Fresh Start, and Wawona.

A full list of affected products can be found at this link.

