Department of the Interior develops new guidelines for Colorado River basin

The current guidelines will expire in 2026.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KJCT) - The Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it is beginning the process to develop strategies to better protect the Colorado River’s water supply in the future.

New guidelines are planned to replace guidelines from 2007 that are set to expire in 2026.

Part of the process will involve gathering feedback from the public, and taking into account the current drought the Colorado River basin faces.

To date, the DoI has announced a total of $500 million will be invested in Colorado River basin states.

