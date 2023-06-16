Black Citizens and Friends host annual Juneteenth Block Party

Join Black Citizens and Friends at their annual June 19th Celebration
Anchor Melissa Wright sat down with Black Citizens and Friends President Eric Ward and Treasurer David Combs to talk about upcoming Juneteenth celebrations.
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junctions, Black Citizens and Friends, a nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting the diversity in Mesa County. Black Citizens and Friends, is hosting a Juneteenth Block party this weekend at Lincoln Park starting at 2 p.m. At the park there will food trucks, activities, live music, exhibits, live music, and guest speakers. Also, winners of the BCF Business of the Year and Josephine Taylor Dickey teacher award will be announced. Juneteenth, also known as June 19th, is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of people who were enslaved in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on the date of June 19th, 1865. The people who were enslaved at the time had no knowledge that they had already been declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

