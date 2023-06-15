Scattered showers and thunder possible again Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms are scattered across the area again. The scattered nature of the showers and thunderstorms will leave many areas dry, but those of us who get rain can get a solid drenching.

Impact From Storms

Lightning and thunder can accompany the storms. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger of being struck and should move indoors or shelter inside a hard-topped vehicle that is not a convertible. Wind can also become gusty beneath and near any showers or thunderstorms.

Timing The Showers & Storms

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across Mesa County through about 10 PM to midnight. After that, showers and storms may be more focused over Montrose and Delta counties with only lingering isolated showers around the Grand Valley through morning. Friday will start cloudy but mainly dry. After about 2 PM, spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing. Brief bouts of heavy rain with occasional lightning, thunder, and wind are possible. These will last through evening. A few showers may even linger through Saturday morning before Saturday afternoon begins drying, setting us up for a drier and warmer weekend.

Forecast Rainfall Amounts

Rainfall amounts will vary from nothing to around one tenth of an inch. In isolated circumstances, a quarter inch to a half inch of rain can fall. That will be more likely around the higher elevations, especially toward Glenwood Springs, Aspen, and Vail.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will turn drier and warmer. Some showers and storms could linger through Saturday morning, but the afternoon will begin drying. By Sunday, much of the area could be nearing 90 degrees, and many of us may break 90 degrees for the first time this season by Monday or Tuesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Remember, we won’t all get rained on, but we are all fair game. Sunset is at 8:42 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to upper 60s by 10 PM. Drier areas may be warmer. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, we won’t all get rained on, but we are all fair game for rain. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 77 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

