GRAPHIC: Ohio man’s arm severed by his dog during attack

FILE - A man's arm was severed by his dog in Ohio.
FILE - A man's arm was severed by his dog in Ohio.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Ken Brown and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio man’s arm was severed when his dog attacked him Wednesday, WXIX reports.

The man and a woman, who sustained less severe injuries, were taken to West Chester Hospital after the attack.

The dog owner “sustained severe arm injuries in the attack,” township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.

GRAPHIC: This video contains an image of a sedated dog.

Warning: Video contains graphic image (Dog shown in the video was sedated at the time). A woman told 911 the man's arm was severed.

Captain Rick Bucheit with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Dog Warden Abigail Forkner said both dogs were large pit bulls, weighing 93 pounds and 74 pounds.

The dog that bit the owner’s arm was named Pitter, and the other dog was named Grayson, according to Bucheit.

“Whatever transpired, one of them got angry. The gentleman was bitten pretty severely. It’s a tragic story,” Bucheit said. “No matter what type of breed you own, you have to take caution. It doesn’t matter if you raise it from a pup or mid-life. You have to take caution with them.”

Charges are not likely against the dog’s owner, he said.

In an effort to stop the dog from attacking its owner, the woman let the other dog out to distract the attacking dog, but the dogs started to fight each other. This is when the woman was able to call 911.

Forkner says when she arrived, the dogs were calm and “they both were very bloody from fighting with each other.”

Both dogs were sedated and transported to the county’s animal shelter and kennel, where they were euthanized.

