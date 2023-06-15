GOCO awards $45,000 grant to winery near Palisade

Today the Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded a $45,000 grant to Colorado West Land Trust to protect a portion of Avant vineyards near Palisade.(Megan Mallen / CC BY 2.0)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today the Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded a $45,000 grant to Colorado West Land Trust to protect a portion of Avant vineyards near Palisade.

The GOCO grant is part of Keep it Colorado’s transaction cost assistance program. The program re-grants GOCO funds to nonprofit land trusts to help cover the costs associated with creating easements on portions of land.

Avant Vineyards sits on a little over 71 acres along the Colorado River on East Orchard Mesa, boasting about 15 acres worth of grapes and peaches. The grant money is being put toward building an easement on 40 acres of the property.

The easement project will protect 27 acres of lowland habitat along the Colorado River.

