Community Care of the Grand Valley opens another location in Palisade

Community Care of the Grand Valley
Community Care of the Grand Valley Palisade just opened their second location in the Grand Valley.
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Care of the Grand Valley Palisade just opened their second location in the Grand Valley. The Community Care of the Grand Valley is an acute care hospital that specializes in treating minor illnesses and injuries. They have seven locations across the Grand Valley, stretching from Fruita, all the way to Palisade. For many years, Palisade was a healthcare desert, meaning there was no access to any primary or acute care east of Palisade. Primary services such as check-ups are available at the hospital, but also acute clinics, such as fevers, sore throats stiches, and x-rays. The Grand Valley in Grand Junction and Palisade are both open, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

