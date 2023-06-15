Colorado State Patrol conducts statewide operation to stop distracted driving

Colorado State Patrol conducting distracted dr5iving operation across the state.
Colorado State Patrol conducting distracted dr5iving operation across the state.(Pexels)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol is conducting a statewide operation to stop distracted driving.

Last year in Colorado 745 lives were lost to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths since 1981. CSP said these crashes are most often the result of distracted driving.

On June 16, troopers across the state will be conducting a strict enforcement operation to bring awareness to distracted driving. Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, making lane violations, and are carelessly and recklessly driving.

Troopers will focus on high trafficked highways. The highways in focus will be Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road
Join the Mesa County clinical team
Join the Mesa County clinical team
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Man arrested after SWAT stand-off

Latest News

Today the Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded a $45,000 grant to Colorado West Land Trust to...
GOCO awards $45,000 grant to winery near Palisade
The city is piloting a new wireless smart parking meter accepting coins, credit cards, and...
City of Grand Junction investing in ‘smart meters’
Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Man arrested after SWAT stand-off