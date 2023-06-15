City of Grand Junction investing in ‘smart meters’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is investing in new parking meters.

The city is piloting a new wireless smart parking meter accepting coins, credit cards, and mobile payments.

A test run for the new smart meters will run from July-October of this year. The meters will be installed later this month on 3rd St. and 6th St. north and south of Main St.

As it currently stands there are 1,158 parking meters within city limits. Every one of those parking meters needs batteries changed at least twice a year.

The new smart meters will be powered by renewable energy and will have large solar panels and a rechargeable battery pack that lasts up to five years.

People who utilize the smart meters are asked to offer feedback by completing an online survey found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.