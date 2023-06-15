Athletes of the Week: Morrill, Washington Jr. and the Jackalopes Home Stand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Jackalopes made their anticipated return home, at almost the perfect time after twelve consecutive games on the road to start their season.

The return to Suplizio Field seemingly gave the team a boost as they were able to rattle off five straight in the middle of the stretch of games.

.”It felt great, the first one at home out of the way, you know, no great to win in front of the Suplizio crowd, had a nice little crowd that night, and they’re cheering us on and it was a great time all around,” Outfielder Ron Washington Jr said.

" It’s always nice to have people come to our games, it’s nice especially late in situations when they’re kind of getting rowdy, kind of get into the game, that’s when we love it, you know, loud and proud, you know, go Jacks,” Pitcher Trey Morrill said.

During the homestand the Jackalope offense seemingly found their rhythm on offense, an offense that was slow to start the season.

“Just barreling up seeing the ball but really well at home. When we’re at home we are able to play to our advantages, which is you know, hitting home runs play the long ball here at home,” Washington said.

While the team as a whole has fed of the home stadium energy, it probably meant just a little more to Morrill, and Grand Valley Native.

“‘I’ve been coming to games for 2012 My parents or grandparents always were in Section E. So, when they didn’t come, I would go have their tickets,” Morrill said.

Morrill has experience playing on Suplizio Field as well, as a member of the Fruita Monument Wildcats.

“My senior year, bases loaded against Central High School hit a walk off Grand Slam, So that’s probably my biggest thing hitting and then I also had a perfect game on this field as well,” Morrill said.

