Substantial police presence in Orchard Mesa, Aspen St. closed

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - A substantial SWAT and police presence has been reported in Orchard Mesa near the crossroads of Aspen Street and Highway 50.

Our crew on scene was told by police that the reason law enforcement swarmed the area was due to an unknown incident between two neighbors. A SWAT team arrived before 3 p.m.

Officers appeared to be trying to communicate with a suspect through a window before tear gassing the building. After warning nearby residents, SWAT officers fired canisters into the building and flooded it with tear gas around 4 p.m.

Officers then pulled a suspect right out of the window.

Our on-scene crew also spotted officers using some sort of smoke device in the front and back of the building, at which point the suspect was seen pushing the screen out of the window.

Information is still scarce as law enforcement are still on-scene and investigating. Aspen Street is still blocked off at the Unaweep entrance as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Highway 50 end of the street is also blocked off.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it is released.

