Substantial police presence in Orchard Mesa, Aspen St. closed

SWAT in Orchard Mesa
SWAT in Orchard Mesa(KJCT)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - A substantial SWAT and police presence has been reported in Orchard Mesa near the crossroads of Aspen Street and Highway 50.

Our crew on scene was told by police that the reason law enforcement swarmed the area was due to an unknown incident between two neighbors. A SWAT team arrived before 3 p.m.

Officers appeared to be trying to communicate with a suspect through a window before tear gassing the building. After warning nearby residents, SWAT officers fired canisters into the building and flooded it with tear gas around 4 p.m.

Officers then pulled a suspect right out of the window.

Our on-scene crew also spotted officers using some sort of smoke device in the front and back of the building, at which point the suspect was seen pushing the screen out of the window.

Information is still scarce as law enforcement are still on-scene and investigating. Aspen Street is still blocked off at the Unaweep entrance as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Highway 50 end of the street is also blocked off.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it is released.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road
Join the Mesa County clinical team
Join the Mesa County clinical team
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Food Bank of the Rockies needs volunteers
Food Bank of the Rockies needs volunteers

Latest News

Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Cosmo and Ollie
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Cosmo and Ollie
10 shot at Nuggets celebration
10 shot at Nuggets celebration
Xcel customers spooked by emails mistakenly showing 300% increase in electric bill
Xcel customers spooked by emails mistakenly showing 300% increase in electric bill