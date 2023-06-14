Safe2Tell reports decrease for month of May

April saw more than three-thousand reports to date.
April saw more than three-thousand reports to date.(Pexels)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Safe2Tell reports have dropped by 12% for the month of May when compared to April.

April of this year was the first month the program got more than three-thousand reports to date. In May, the program received 2,662 reports. Bullying, suicide threats, and school complaints were the top categories reported. The program typically sees a decline in reports during the summer break.

This May was the first month since February of 2018 where suicide threats weren’t the number one category reported.

During last school year 2.7% of all reports submitted were false reports.

21,445 reports were made in total for last school year.

