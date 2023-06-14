Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Cosmo and Ollie

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cosmo and Ollie, are two lovely and bonded 30-pound hounds. The father and son are best buds and would love to be adopted together, Ollie is 8-year-old and Cosmo is 4-year-old. Both Ollie and Cosmo are playful, friendly, and energetic, and love running and playing outside. The ideal home for these two boys would be someone is who is familiar with the hound-type of breed and could offer them lots of love and time to get to know their new home.

ollie roice hurst (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

cosmo roice hurst (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

Also, Roice-Hurst is always accepting donations of any kind. You can drop them off at the shelter.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society hosts 60 Year Celebration this Saturday, June 17

Join us in celebrating 60 years of transforming lives at our 60 Year Celebration this Saturday, June 17 from 4:00-7:30pm at the Grand Junction Convention Center! Drop in to this FREE event to take a walk down memory lane, enjoy live music from Rock ‘n Swing, grab some drinks and delicious appetizers, and perhaps even take home an adoptable pet! Learn more and RSVP at rhhumanesociety.org/60years.

