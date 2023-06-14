Mesa County Republican Women donate flag in honor of Flag Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, around the country, people are celebrating flag day. But, yesterday, the Mesa County Republican Women’s group donated a new American flag in honor of flag day. The new 12x19 foot flag was given to the new Ascent Classical Academy in Grand Junction. This is the first flag to occupy this pole for this new Academy.

Carissa, the Headmaster for the Academy said, “with this donation, we are grateful to members of the community who are welcoming us here. The flag is just the most noticeable and recognizable symbol of our country and its values, so it means a great deal as a school to be able to represent those things on our campus and for our students.”

During this ceremony, a trumpeter played ‘God Bless America’ while the flag danced in the wind. You can see this flag for yourself at 545 31 Road.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.