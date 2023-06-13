Unseasonably cool weather could be joined by rain this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Small changes keep sneaking into our forecast for this week.

Cooler & Rainier This Week

The first change is already evident: we’ve cooled some 5-10 degrees to start our new week after a seasonably warm weekend. The next change will be the introduction of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will end up falling over the higher terrain, but the potential increases for rain as well as lightning and thunder over the valleys on Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Rain in the valleys will be more limited to the coolest parts of the day, like the evenings or the mornings. Many areas will stay dry, so we won’t necessarily all get rained on. But we’re all fair game.

This Weekend Turns Warmer

Enjoy this cooler week. We’re already seeing signs that some summer-like warmth could arrive this weekend and early next week. We haven’t reached 90 degrees yet so far this year, but it could happen by next Sunday or Monday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially over higher elevations. Sunset is at 8:41 PM. We’ll cool from middle 70s around 6 PM to middle 60s around 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially over higher elevations. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

Summer Solstice Happens Next Week

Next Wednesday, June 21, is the day when the summer solstice happens. The sun started a northward drift in the sky back on December 21. The sun has slipped a little bit farther north each day since then. The solstice is the point at which the sun is at its northernmost reach and turns around to start its drift back toward the south. It happens at 8:57 AM MDT. The solstice marks the official beginning of the summer season. The sun will start its apparent drift back toward the south, which will end at the Winter Solstice on December 21.

A Cool Starts To Our Warm Season -- Could History Tell Us Something?

The last time we were this cool to start our warm season was 2015. That year, like this year, the global circulation pattern El Niño was developing in the Pacific Ocean. The first twelve days of June, like this year, was cooler than normal, even with a scattering of warm days. Summer of 2015 only saw two days reach 100 degrees. A similar start to our warm season this year could mean limited 100-degree days for us this summer, based on history, but, of course, it isn’t a guarantee.

