Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Union Pacific Railroad confirmed a train derailment in Grand Junction late Tuesday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m. five cars derailed in Union Pacific’s rail yard in Grand Junction. One of the railroad cars released soybean meal.

According to Union Pacific Railroad no one was injured and cleanup is currently underway.

The derailment did not impact train traffic on the Union Pacific mainline.

The derailment is currently under investigation.

