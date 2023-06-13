Join the Mesa County clinical team

Co-response team
Co-response team(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is looking for licensed and seasoned clinical professionals to add to their co-response program. Which allows mental health practitioners to ride along with Sheriff’s Deputies to address the county’s needs. The program is not necessarily new, for several years Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grand Junction Police piloted the program together.

Clinical director Dan Weller says the results showed a significant reduction in 911 calls ending in moves to higher care, saving tax payer money and creating more capacity for law enforcement officers to respond to. Mesa County says their goal in adding to the existing team would be diverting 70% of mental health calls from officer involvement. They say they believe in early intervention and helping callers connect with the services they need.

Weller says the response team will help those in crisis create a plan of action by assessing what challenges a person may have and making sure they are given the resources they need to get help. Which in turn lessens anxiety and stress they’re facing.

“These co-responders truly get to spend 80% of their time doing what they went to school to do, which is being of service to other people and creating solutions. We are really looking for people who will help us make change,” added Weller.

The team is made up of masters level clinicians that have experience with de-escalation and solution oriented techniques that will be completed in field.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend
Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend

Latest News

Hiker from Texas seriously injured after falling off cliff near Crested Butte
Construction delays on Highway 90 this week
Construction delays on Highway 90 this week
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families gives an update on the Universal Preschool
Friendly and cute!
Grand Rivers Pets of the Week: Cara