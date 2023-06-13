Join the Mesa County clinical team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is looking for licensed and seasoned clinical professionals to add to their co-response program. Which allows mental health practitioners to ride along with Sheriff’s Deputies to address the county’s needs. The program is not necessarily new, for several years Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grand Junction Police piloted the program together.

Clinical director Dan Weller says the results showed a significant reduction in 911 calls ending in moves to higher care, saving tax payer money and creating more capacity for law enforcement officers to respond to. Mesa County says their goal in adding to the existing team would be diverting 70% of mental health calls from officer involvement. They say they believe in early intervention and helping callers connect with the services they need.

Weller says the response team will help those in crisis create a plan of action by assessing what challenges a person may have and making sure they are given the resources they need to get help. Which in turn lessens anxiety and stress they’re facing.

“These co-responders truly get to spend 80% of their time doing what they went to school to do, which is being of service to other people and creating solutions. We are really looking for people who will help us make change,” added Weller.

The team is made up of masters level clinicians that have experience with de-escalation and solution oriented techniques that will be completed in field.

