Denver Nuggets in NBA Championship

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA Championship in the franchise’s 47-year history, winning Game Five at a final of 94-89.

The Nuggets overcame a seven-point deficit at halftime to wrap up the series in front of the home fans in Denver.

Center Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP, and became the first ever player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds during a post season.

The Nuggets have announced the championship parade will be Thursday.

