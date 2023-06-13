Colorado’s wine country nominated for Best Wine Region

The valley was nominated as part of USA Today's Reader’s Choice Awards.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some news that will certainly draw the attention of western Colorado’s tourism industry — USA Today has nominated the Grand Valley for Best Wine Region in its “10 Best” series.

The website is a travel and lifestyle website, said the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology. The Grand Valley was nominated as part of its Reader’s Choice Awards.

Travel experts will select their top 20 nominees in categories ranging from food and lodging to destinations and things to do. The public is then invited to cast their vote and select the winners in each category.

If you want to help the local wine country in the polls, you can vote by going to 10best.com.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down
Join the Mesa County clinical team
Join the Mesa County clinical team
Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend
Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend

Latest News

Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes
Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes
Grand Junction gets $2.3 million to improve North Ave
Grand Junction gets $2.3 million to improve North Ave
Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes
Colorado’s wine country nominated for Best Wine Region