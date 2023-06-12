Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families gives an update on the Universal Preschool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Stephanie Bivins, the director of Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families, stopped by to give us an update on the Universal Preschool. Universal Preschool is a tuition credit for nine months of preschool starting this August. So far in Mesa County over 1,000 families have applied and over 800 have been matched in round one. The program is available for children in Colorado between the ages of 3-4, getting ready for kindergarten. The goal of the program is to give quality early childhood education that ensures children are ready for kindergarten. According to Mesa County Public Health, research shows children accessing high-quality preschool in the first few years of life are more likely to complete higher levels of education.

Curious how to get your kiddo involved in free preschool? Here's how.

If you are still interested in applying you can sign up on the Colorado Department of Early Childhood website. For questions, you can contact Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families, or PCF. You can also call at (970-248-2811)

