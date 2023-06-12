Mesa County develops new Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Mesa County is preparing a plan to help keep you safe from wildfires.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Is your home at risk from wildfire? You can find out in the upcoming 2023 Mesa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The previous plan Mesa County used is over a decade old.

Mesa County is currently developing a new plan in collaboration with SWCA Environmental Consultants. The plan is designed to identify hazards to the community as well as assets and values at risk, and will help figure out how to mitigate wildfire risk.

Andrew Martsolf, the emergency manager for Mesa County, wants to hear your thoughts. “This is a community plan, so we’d invite you to take our survey to help us understand how wildfire impacts you,” Martsolf said.

You can fill out the survey on the county website at this link.

