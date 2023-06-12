Grand Rivers Pets of the Week: Cara

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cara is a black and brown cutie that is just full of energy and looking for the perfect home. She is a 4-year-old, female, hound-mix that loves people and especially kids. Cara loves hiking, neighborhood walks, car rides, and her tennis ball toy. She is seriously the whole package, she is fully potty trained, crate trained, and walks great on a leash. Currently, she is being fostered by Country Club Pet Resort and while she loves playing with all the other dogs at the resort, Cara is looking for her forever home.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 6/17/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

Adoption Application

grandrivershumane.org

