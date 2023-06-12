Garfield County considers options for property tax relief

Different strategies are being considered by the Board of County Commissioners.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County is weighing some options for property tax relief.

Strategies are being considered to provide owners who are facing unsustainable increases in property taxes some relief.

The Board of County Commissioners is considering altering the county’s mill levy, factoring in inflation to the budget process, and is encouraging all other taxing entities to re-evaluate their mill levies following a period of increased property values.

