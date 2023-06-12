Construction delays on Highway 90 this week

Travelers near Naturita will see some delays this week, CDOT says.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Heads up for travelers in Montrose County — the Colorado Department of Transportation is starting work between Naturita and the Utah state line.

Highway 90 will be impacted from Monday, June 12, to Thursday, June 15. Drivers can expect full stops, 30 minute delays, and speeds slowed to 40 mph from mile marker 22 to 26.

Construction will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

Hiker from Texas seriously injured after falling off cliff near Crested Butte
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families gives an update on the Universal Preschool
Friendly and cute!
Grand Rivers Pets of the Week: Cara
Construction delays on Highway 90 this week