Colorado’s Front Range hit with flooding over the weekend

Parts of the state were under flash-flood warnings for much of the weekend.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYONS, Colo. (KJCT) - Some front range towns spent their Friday last week prepping for major flooding over the weekend after heavy rain.

Parts of northern Colorado were under flash flood warnings for part of Sunday. Residents in Lyons were asked to prepare for evacuation amid dangerously high water levels at St. Vrain Creek.

St. Vrain is a part of the South Platte River that runs through north-central Colorado.

According to a release from the Town of Lyons, the creek reached 1,080 cubic-feet-per-second last week.

