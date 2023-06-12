Bray Report: Mesa County home prices up, builders slowing down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County home prices are up, but so is the number of active listings.

Bray Real Estate Agency released its May 2023 report last week and saw an almost 30% increase, with 280 properties sold.

Building permits continue to decrease over 2022, with the year-to-date amount of permits sitting 54% lower than last year. Builders also aren’t moving as fast as they were in previous years, even when compared to pre-pandemic data.

The disparity was attributed to a variety of factors — pricing, labor shortages, and lot availability, but is more than likely primarily driven by interest rates.

The percentage of list prices received for homes in May 2023 was 98.4%, a sign that homes are going through some price changes and negotiations. The media price for the month of may was $405,000, an increase of 6% over last month.

