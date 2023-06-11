Hit the tennis court for charity

Colorado Mesa University Elliott Tennis Center
Colorado Mesa University Elliott Tennis Center(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s time to put on your tennis shoes and grab your rackets. This weekend you can participate in a fundraiser for a local youth shelter by hitting the courts. This is the first annual Coleman Classic fundraiser for The House here on the Western slope and sponsored by Coleman and Quigley Attorney’s.

The House is a non profit shelter for teens in Mesa county. Joey Coleman, The House manager says their mission is to eliminate long term poverty and hopelessness to young people of the valley. Ages 13-24 are provided stable housing and support that leads to a self sufficient lifestyle. Coleman says the fundraiser is specials to him, as those who participate will play at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University where he first learned to play.

The tournament begins Friday, June 16th at 5 PM and will end the following Saturday or Sunday.

Entry fees equal $30 for singles and $20 per person for doubles. They accept cash and checks on the day of the event, or you can pay ahead of time with the Venmo listed: @Joseph-Paul-42

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
New program makes goals of buying a house become reality
New program makes goals of buying a house become reality
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released

Latest News

Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation
Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation
CDOT kicks off summer DUI enforcement period
CDOT kicks off summer DUI enforcement period
No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation
No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation
Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire
Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire