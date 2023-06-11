Hit the tennis court for charity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s time to put on your tennis shoes and grab your rackets. This weekend you can participate in a fundraiser for a local youth shelter by hitting the courts. This is the first annual Coleman Classic fundraiser for The House here on the Western slope and sponsored by Coleman and Quigley Attorney’s.

The House is a non profit shelter for teens in Mesa county. Joey Coleman, The House manager says their mission is to eliminate long term poverty and hopelessness to young people of the valley. Ages 13-24 are provided stable housing and support that leads to a self sufficient lifestyle. Coleman says the fundraiser is specials to him, as those who participate will play at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University where he first learned to play.

The tournament begins Friday, June 16th at 5 PM and will end the following Saturday or Sunday.

Entry fees equal $30 for singles and $20 per person for doubles. They accept cash and checks on the day of the event, or you can pay ahead of time with the Venmo listed: @Joseph-Paul-42

