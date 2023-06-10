Staying warm and dry this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re settling into a late-spring groove with our forecast. Some subtle changes are possible next week, but overall, this is a warm and uneventful forecast for us. That’s just how we like it for the weekend.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be a beauty for us across Colorado’s Western Slope. Expect mostly sunny mornings and partly cloudy afternoons. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 80s on Saturday to mid-to-upper 80s on Sunday. Morning low temperatures will range from as cool as upper 40s in our coolest areas to low-to-mid 50s for most of us on both mornings. Remember to apply sunscreen and reapply it often if you’ll be outside.

If your weekend plans take you up to the mountains, that’s where you may be dodging some showers and thunderstorms. Rain isn’t a problem. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck and you should move quickly indoors or into a hard-topped vehicle.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:39 PM. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to lower 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 86 degrees around Grand Junction, 81 degrees around Montrose, 86 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

Beyond the Weekend

After a warm weekend, the weather pattern changes for early next week. Overall, it means a 5-10 degree drop in temperatures for us. Increasing humidity will translate to more clouds for us. A small chance for rain sneaks back into our forecast, but realistically, that rain will fall over the higher terrain more than it will fall over the valleys.

