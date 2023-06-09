Western Colorado University receives hunger free designation from Colorado Department of Higher Education

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is one step closer to having every public institution of higher education earn a hunger free designation.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) added 7 new designations including one to Western Colorado University which recently opened a food pantry on its campus.

Currently 25 institutions have the Healthy minds designation and 26 have the Hunger Free designation.

CDHE created hunger free and healthy minds campus checklists to work with existing resources on college campuses to offer a variety of options in order to ensure student needs are met.

Four universities received the healthy minds designation:

· Adams State University

· Aims Community College

· Otero College

· University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Three universities received the hunger free designation:

· Otero College

· University of Colorado Colorado Springs

· Western Colorado University

CDHE’s Office of Educational Equity is in the process of creating a basic needs coalition committee. Individuals from every campus statewide will provide information on how to make higher education accessible to all.

