Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation

One Colorado institution is bringing the state a little closer to eliminating hunger.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is one step closer to having all public institutions of higher education earn a hunger-free designation.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education added seven new designations, including Western Colorado University after it opened a food pantry on campus.

The Hunger Free and Health Minds Campus Checklist ensures that students’ needs are being met.

Colleges around Colorado focused on six initiatives to receive a hunger-free or healthy minds designation.

