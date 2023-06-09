One dead in ATV crash near Cameo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An ATV crash Thursday afternoon left one person dead. It happened near Cameo.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue, and Palisade and Clifton fire departments responded to an ATV rollover.

Someone called 911, saying they found a person pinned under an ATV. This is in a remote location several miles into Coal Canyon. CareFlight was dispatched, and once rescue crews got there, they found the person pinned under the ATV had died at the scene. That’s according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is currently determining the cause of death and identity of the victim.

