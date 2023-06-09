No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation

The authorities say that there is not enough evidence to file criminal charges.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The origins of the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history was revealed this week.

The Boulder County Sheriff and District Attorney Michael Dougherty said it started with a dormant fire burning on a religious group’s property and was fed by a second fire, believed to be started by Xcel Energy Equipment.

Thursday, authorities announced that no criminal charges will be filed in connection to the fire, which incinerated more than 1,000 homes and killed two people.

“On December 30, the high-wind event uncovered the previously buried fire, and the embers were exposed to oxygen and blown into the nearby dry vegetation. The vegetation caught fire and began to quickly spread through the property,” said Sheriff Curtis Johnson during a press conference.

Authorities say that there is no evidence to support criminal charges against anyone for the origin of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
William Gulley
Man in hospital after shooting near Hotchkiss
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions

Latest News

Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire
Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire
OFFICIAL FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
06/06 FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES - OFCCIIAL OFFICIAL
Michele and Dr. Colmenares
Coworkers save Colorado Springs woman’s life when she has seizure at work
Young fans talk nuggets at basketball camp