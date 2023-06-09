CDOT kicks off summer DUI enforcement period

CDOT says that if you're getting behind the wheel to make sure you are sober.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Summer is officially here, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to drive sober.

Starting June 9, CDOT will be kicking off its summer blitz DUI enforcement period. It will run from June 9 through June 20 with the goal of keeping Colorado roads safe from impaired drivers.

CDOT says that there have already been close to 2,000 DUI arrests in the state since the start of this year. Aside from a DUI, drivers may be subject to costly fees such as increased auto insurance, DMV fees, and others.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
One dead in ATV crash near Cameo
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
William Gulley
Man in hospital after shooting near Hotchkiss
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions
Parents of teen fatally shot by officer question his actions

Latest News

Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation
Western Colorado University earns hunger-free designation
No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation
No criminal charges in Marshall Fire investigation
Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire
Couple leaves old life behind, builds new life after the Marshall Fire
OFFICIAL FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
06/06 FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES - OFCCIIAL OFFICIAL