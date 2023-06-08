Sunshine to return tomorrow across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Next 24 hours:

As scattered showers and thunderstorms push northward across the Western Slope throughout the evening, storm activity will taper off towards the nighttime hours. The valleys still have a slight chance of receiving a quick pop-up shower this evening as long as the air doesn’t remain as dry as it is. Drier air allows evaporation, meaning that even if precipitation falls, it evaporates mid-air, leaving the surfaces dry.

By the overnight hours, any areas receiving scattered showers to thunderstorms will wrap up, leading to a quiet night, and conditions will start changing during this time. Low temperatures will remain in the mid-50s for Grand Junction and upper-40s for Montrose.

For our Thursday, partly cloudy skies return to the valleys with the chance of mostly sunny skies. Conditions are going to remain dry across most of the Western Slope. There is a chance for another round of thunderstorms and rainfall to occur down into the San Juans around the evening hours.

The end of the workweek:

As we arrive on Friday, very little will change across most the Western Slope. Partly cloudy skies will continue to stick around, with temperatures remaining in the mid to lower 80s for Grand Junction and Friday. Mountains will also stay dry, but some overcast skies could occur.

The Weekend Ahead:

Again, just like our Thursday and Friday, sky conditions will remain the same, sitting under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s for Grand Junction but stay in the lower 80s for Montrose. The mountains will also sit under partly cloudy skies, with a few locations having brief overcast skies.

