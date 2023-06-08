Rifle Mountain Park reopens after flooding

Flood conditions improved enough to reopen most, but not all of the park.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - After severe flooding following a spring of records, Rifle Mountain Park has been reopened.

City staff determined that flooding conditions in the park have improved enough to reopen most of the park. A handful of campsites north of Huffman Gulch are still closed. Camping is only allowed in designated area on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visitors to the park are urged to still use caution around the Rifle Creek area, as the water is still moving very high and fast.

