Rifle Mountain Park reopens after flooding

RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - After severe flooding following a spring of records, Rifle Mountain Park has been reopened.

City staff determined that flooding conditions in the park have improved enough to reopen most of the park. A handful of campsites north of Huffman Gulch are still closed. Camping is only allowed in designated area on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visitors to the park are urged to still use caution around the Rifle Creek area, as the water is still moving very high and fast.

