Drier and warmer end to the work week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After an active first half of the week with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, we’re looking much drier and warmer heading into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Ridging over the central portion of the country will continue to grow westward into our area through the day today. Much drier air moves in and brings just about all of the afternoon showers and storms to an end, and temperatures quickly start to climb once again. Expect some scattered clouds in several pockets of the region by this afternoon, and there could still be a few showers or storms over the higher elevations mostly between Interstate 70 and Highway 50 between Montrose and Monarch Pass. We’ll stay dry and turn warmer in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will start clearing out again through the early overnight hours, but expect some of those to return before sunrise Friday morning with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the south and the lower to middle 50s to the north. We’ll see a few more clouds and spotty showers and storms over the eastern mountains, but we’re continuing to stay dry and warm back closer to home with partly cloudy skies and highs once again in the lower to middle 80s.

Even Warmer This Weekend

Saturday plays out very similar to Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s, then we turn even warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s. Grand Junction’s forecast high is 88°, so it isn’t completely out of the question that a couple of the warmest valley locations could very briefly break 90° Sunday afternoon.

A Little Cooler Next Week

That ridging that turns us warmer through the weekend starts to weaken some into early next week, and that will allow a bit more moisture to move back into the region. It won’t be enough moisture to bring back any appreciable rain chances into the region, but it will be enough to turn temperatures a few degrees cooler into the opening half of next week. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies, but high temperatures each afternoon fall back into the middle and upper 70s to lower and middle 80s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the Continental Divide and the High Country.

River Flooding Alerts

A Flood Advisory remains in effect until further notice for Plateau Creek from the Vega Reservoir outlet to the intersection of State Highway 65 and 330. Heavy rain from the last couple of days and snow melt from the Grand Mesa is causing some minor flooding right along the banks of the creek. Be aware of the potential for additional minor flooding along the creek through the weekend if your plans take you out in that general direction.

