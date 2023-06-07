Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 30 Road just south of B 1/2 Road.

First responders arrived and performed life saving measures, but the victim died on scene. According to the Colorado State Patrol it happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Our crew on scene said it appears a pickup truck was the vehicle involved. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There is no word on the age or identity of the victim.

