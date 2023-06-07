Man in hospital after shooting near Hotchkiss

HOTCHKISS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says a man is still in the hospital after being shot Monday night in a fight with his roommate.

In a press release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Stefan Hernandez-Bernardino and William Gulley were in a fight when Gulley shot Hernandez-Bernardino in the abdomen. After the shooting, investigators found that there was another fight between the two men and Gulley was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head and loosing a lot of blood, according to the press release.

This all happened at about 11 p.m. Monday at a home on Hoffman Road.

After law enforcement was called to the scene and found the injured men emergency crews took them to North Fork High School so they could be taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by helicopter, according to the press release. William Gulley was treated for minor injuries, released from the hospital, then arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree. He was taken to the Delta County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez-Bernadino is in stable condition as of Wednesday, according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement says this was a fight between roommates, and there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.