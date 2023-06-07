Fruita’s state of the city film premiere tonight

Fruita
Fruita(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tonight, Fruita will screen the state of the city film at the new Rocky Mountain PBS media center. That building is located at 158 S. Park Square. We are told the film is shot in a first person point of view, offering a unique perspective of the city. The event if free and open for public to anyone that wishes to attend. After the state of the city, PBSA will show films that tell stories of Fruita’s locals.

We will update with more information after the premier.

