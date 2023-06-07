District 51 board of education discuss hot topics in the community

BOE meeting
BOE meeting(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some of the big issues the Board discussed involve the ongoing issue of declining enrollment, a district wide library review panel, and a health clinic residing inside Grand Junction High School.

Board Director Will Jones felt as though it was important to bring the clinic back into conversation because of the many testimonials heard. He feels as though students need to have access to mental health services.

Many GJHS students and faculty remained at the five hour long board meeting to listen in on the discussion.

Grand Junction High School graduate Cailan McKim said “I’m a supporter of the clinic because I believe that our students physical and mental health has been an issue for the past decade or even longer.”

Some members argued a need to “hammer out” the clinic details before saying yes to the bill. The option to renew the vote is still on the table, but that will be discussed at a later meeting.

