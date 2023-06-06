Shots fired at Los Colonias Park

los colonias
los colonias(David Jones)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1 a.m. this morning, Grand Junction Police Department received reports of shots being fired at Los Colonias Park.

We were told by our crew on scene that when Grand Junction Police Department arrived they found two men and one woman. Grand Junction Police Department detained them and recovered a weapon to turn over for the investigation.

One person was evaluated by the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Everyone was released until the investigation is complete.

