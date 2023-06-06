Midweek rain chances on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While most of the rain falls over the mountains, we could see some better chances of rain down in the valleys as well through the middle of the week.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to increase, and we’ll once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop mostly over the higher terrain of the Western Slope through the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the valleys with high temperatures warming into the lower and middle 80s. The southern valleys, including Delta and Montrose, will need to be watched for the potential for a few showers later this afternoon and into the early evening. A quick shower or two is possible as well around Grand Junction, but not very likely. Gusty outflow winds of 35 to 50 mph will also be possible in areas near where storms develop. Rain ends, but partly cloudy skies continue tonight with lows in the 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up once again into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s. The valleys could see some of those showers and storms by the late afternoon and early evening.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

Drier air starts moving back into the region late Wednesday night, and that will start dropping rain chances again by Thursday. We’ll continue to see drier and warmer conditions settle into the region through the end of the work week and into the weekend with highs warming once again into the lower and middle 80s. Some valley locations could get close to the upper 80s by Sunday.

River Flooding Update

With probably the best possible news we could give you regarding the river flooding situation around the Western Slope, the Flood Watch for Plateau Creek and the Flood Advisories for Surface Creek and the North Fork of the Gunnison River have all been discontinued. For the first time in quite a while, there are no active flood alerts around the Western Slope.

