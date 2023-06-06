Hundreds of moms call for Colorado gun ban

The group said that it plans to stay and protest until a ban is signed.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (KJCT) - In Denver Monday, hundreds of moms called on Governor Polis to sign a ban on guns and create a statewide buyback program.

The women, many of whom were with a group called “Here 4 The Kids,” staged a sit-in on the lawn at the capitol building, and said they would continue to return until the ban is signed.

The Governor’s Office released a statement Monday, saying that the governor shares concerns about improving public safety, including reducing gun violence. However, the release went on to say that the staff has met with organizers and the requests being made are either unconstitutional or would require legislative action rather than executive.

