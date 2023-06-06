Board of Health puts Executive Director Jeff Kuhr on paid administrative leave

The board voted unanimously to place the embattled director on paid leave.
By (Kacie Sinton) and (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Health decided to put embattled Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr on administrative leave.

Board of Health members, the county attorney, Kuhr himself and his attorney all had the opportunity to speak.

A heated public comment session was held. Some community members called for an end to the ‘witch hunt’ against Kuhr.

Former Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Schwenke openly spoke out against the county’s lack of transparency— something the county has been asking for from the board of health.

Board of health members unanimously voted to put Kuhr on paid administrative leave. They also voted to appoint Deputy County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck appointed as interim executive director.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

drive by shooting
Drive by shooting on the 1300 block of N 20th Street
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD and GJFD respond to a medical call on 2800 block of N. Avenue
los colonias
Shots fired at Los Colonias Park
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted

Latest News

los colonias
Shots fired at Los Colonias Park
One wounded in Orchard Mesa shooting, suspect in custody
Board of Health puts Executive Director Jeff Kuhr on paid administrative leave
CDOT issues update on Highway 133 traffic impacts
CDOT issues update on Highway 133 traffic impacts